‘Christ in the Passover’ at North Isanti Baptist
Discover the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and Christ at local presentation. “Christ in the Passover: A Presentation” will be on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Avenue NE in Cambridge.
The free presentation, shared by Liz Goldstein from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples.
Goldstein will use real elements to explain the symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a “seder” and how the story of the exodus relates to Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. The words “do this in remembrance of me” will take on a deeper meaning after guests learn the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before He died and get a closer look at the very Jewish life He led.
Call North Isanti Baptist Church at 763-689-3576 for more information.
•
Dine & Discover event to focus on dementia
Chisago Age Well and Collette Colucci, of Family Pathways, will offer a free Dine & Discover “Dementia Friends Information Session” from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 14, at Rushseba Station, 700 W. 14th St., Rush City.
Lunch will be provided. Anyone who knows someone with dementia or simply has questions, is welcome.
At the event attendees will learn the difference between dementia and normal aging; five key messages about dementia; and how to better communicate with someone diagnosed with dementia.
Colucci has 30 years of experience working with people living with dementia and their caregivers. Serving as aging coordinator for Family Pathways, she is a Dementia Friends Champion, a trained caregiver consultant, a dementia educator and serves as a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Registration is requested for this free program as space is limited.
Call 651-674-1025 by Monday, April 11, or register online at: https://northbranch.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_/id/0/program_id/14 and scroll to Dine & Discover Dementia Friends.
This free event is offered by Chisago Age Well with support from Chisago County SHIP and the Chisago Lakes Area Community Foundation. Donations to Chisago Age Well are welcome to support future programming.
For additional information, contact collette@familypathways.org or natalie.matthewson@cmcoa.org.
