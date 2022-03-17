ECRDC undertaking business conditions survey
The East Central Regional Development Commission is undertaking a brief survey of business conditions in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs & Pine Counties. This online survey of five questions should take 3 minutes or less to complete, and provide an overview of how our regions’ businesses did in 2021, current business conditions, and business’ outlook for 2022. If businesses would like to be contacted confidentially by an economic developer to discuss business assistance resources, there is place at the end of the survey to submit contact information.
The survey is available on the ECRDC’s website: www.ecrdc.org Results will be posted on the ECRDC’s website at the completion of the survey.
For more information on the ECRDC, please log on to www.ecrdc.org or call (320) 679-4065.
ECMC 40th anniversary concert rescheduled
The East Central Minnesota Chorale’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert has been rescheduled, due to weather conditions on the original date.
The concert will be held at 7:30 on Saturday, April 2 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge, 305 Fern St. N. Please note the new location.
A free will offering, with a donation of $10.00 per person is suggested. This activity was made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts Council Heritage Fund.
Friends of Wild River State Park announce new grants
The Friends of Wild River State Park received a surprise gift of $25,000 from the estate of Stan Nelson and has used the money to establish two new grant programs.
Both grants are designed to augment the naturalist programming at Wild River State Park.
The Master Naturalist Grant will pay the tuition for the Master Naturalist Program of the University of Minnesota. The grant will cover the full cost of registration for the program.
Recipients will be expected to complete their Capstone Project and yearly hours requirement at Wild River State Park.
The Stan Nelson Project Grant has a broader focus and is designed to support projects that will complement Naturalist activities at Wild River State Park.
Both the grants will require the approval of both the Park Naturalist and the Friends of Wild River State Park. Interested parties can request more information and access the applications at the website for the Friends of Wild River State Park: friendsofwildriver.org.
Nelson, of Harris, was the husband of Barb Ledbetter Nelson, one of the founding members of the Friends of Wild River State Park.
Interested persons and groups are encouraged to apply for the grants.
