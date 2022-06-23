NBAPS school board filing dates set
North Branch Area Public Schools will accept affidavits for candidacy to the school board starting on August 2, and ending at 5 p.m. on August 16. Affidavits of candidacy are available by contacting the school district clerk at 38705 Grand Ave., P.O. Box 370, North Branch, MN 55056. The filing fee for the office of school board is $2. Affidavits must be filed with the school district prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Three individuals will be elected to the school board for four-year terms, and one individual will be elected to fill a vacancy in term expiring Jan. 6, 2025.
•
Treats and Treasures at Isanti library
Friends of the Isanti Area Library is planning an exciting event taking place this summer at the Isanti Outreach Library, located in Isanti City Hall. This lunchtime experience will be held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 31.
Everyone will receive a Tote Bag that includes a Treat and Treasures assembled specifically for children, tweens, and adults. Each person will get to choose a free book from the FIAL used book collection. In addition, tote bags contain a Free Book coupon to use on a return visit to the Outreach Library. Another feature for participants is entering a monthly drawing that offers a chance to win a FIAL T-Shirt.
More information is available at www.IsantiLibrary.org or contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
