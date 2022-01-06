Community forum set at Common Ground
A forum entitled “Palestinians Living Under Israeli Occupation” will be held at 10: 45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 at at Common Ground United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress Street N, Cambridge.
Presenting the forum will be Dr. Jim Bailey, professor emeritus at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. His first trip to the Holy Land was in 1977 as a college study tour leader. This prompted his decades-long engagement with the conflict over the land between two peoples — Jews and Palestinians.
Having taught at Concordia College and both Trinity and Wartburg Lutheran seminaries, Bailey earned his doctorate in New Testament Studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
For more information on the forum, call Common Ground at 763-689-2071.
Chisago 4-H schedules events for January
Kids interested in joining Chisago County 4-H will have an opportunity to learn more about the club at 4-H Winter Workshop Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Kost Evangelical Free Church, 37405 Kost Trail, North Branch.
Youth will rotate through a series of selected workshops to gain a deeper understanding of 4-H project areas. Learn more about this event at z.umn.edu/chisago4hwinter.
Youth can also learn how to quilt and sew with Chisago County 4-H from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 6th Avenue, North Branch.
Participants will make their own sewing mats to go under machines and will learn how to do a binding. Registration for this event is due by Jan. 22. For more information, visit https://extension.umn.edu/event/quilting-camp-2022.
To learn more about Chisago County 4-H, contact Extension Educator, Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150
Volunteers needed to plan 150-year
Chisago County Fair celebration
The Chisago County 4-H program is calling on 4-H families, alumni and invested community members to be a part of the 150-year Celebration Committee.
This year, the Chisago County Fair will be celebrating its 150th year. Individuals are needed to celebrate this historic occasion by assisting in planning, preparing and delivering some new opportunities for the public and 4-H community at the 2022 County Fair.
If interested, contact the 4-H office at mnext-chisago@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150.
