Memorial Day event set
Memorial Day is the day we remember the sacrifices made by those who have served in our military and to also remember the lives of all our loved ones.
This Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, we will gather for a Ceremony of Remembrance beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the cemetery of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Following the ceremony, a ham dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Cost is $10.00/adults, $5/youth 6-12, and free to children through age 5. Dinner is free to all Veterans.
The community is welcome to attend this meaningful event. Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 37515 Park Trail, Center City.
Public invited to walk
Join us to enhance lives at Walker Methodist Levande as we Walk Around the Block from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.
Walk with friends and support a great cause. For just $5, you’ll receive hot dogs, chips, sweet treats, and bottled water. All proceeds go to support resident programs. Walkers, wheelchairs, strollers, and pets encouraged.
Walker Methodist Levande is located at 2011 6th Lane SE in Cambridge.
For more information or to sign up, contact the concierge at 763-325-0100.
