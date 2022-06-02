Two opportunities for Tuesday Crafts with Sue on June 21
Crafts with Sue with We R Able is on the docket on June 21 at 1 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 6th Avenue, North Branch, and at 6 p.m. in the North Branch High School Art Room B110, 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch (enter at door 11).
A fee range is proposed so that participants can pay what works best for each person.
We R Able provides programs for adults with disabilities. All are welcome to drop in to these craft sessions. For more information call 320-358-3616.
•
Summer Discovery Program under way
East Central Regional Library is excited to announce this year’s Summer Discovery Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path that started June 1 and will run through Saturday, August 13.
Readers of all ages are encouraged to participate. The Summer Discovery Program features reading challenges (and prizes), activities, and in-person events for all ages- kids, teens, and adults.
Register to participate by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker App on your Android or Apple device, visiting ECRL’s Beanstack website- www.ecrlib.beanstack.org, or visiting your local ECRL branch location. Readers will be able to sign up, track their reading, complete activities, and earn entries for local and regional prize drawings all through Beanstack.
We’ll also have plenty of programs happening across the region this summer, including live animals with Sustainable Safari, Seed Art Workshops, Bruce the Bug Guy, Take and Make Kits, and so much more. Be sure to check out the ECRL Events Calendar at ecrlib.libcal.com/calendar to learn more about the events happening at your favorite ECRL branch.
