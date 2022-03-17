No injuries in Stanchfield Township fire

No one was injured in a fire that occurred Sunday, March 13 in Stanchfield Township.
According to an Isanti County Sheriff’s Department press release, on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m., Isanti County Sheriff’s Deputies and an officer from the Braham Police Department responded, along with the Braham Fire Department, to a report of a house fire 38000 block of Nyman Drive NE in Stanchfield Township.
Information from the original 911 caller said a fire was burning inside the residence, and the house was fully engulfed in flames. Additional information is that the house was completely evacuated.
“The Braham Fire Department arrived on scene to a fully involved residential fire. We asked for services from Cambridge, Dalbo, and Rush City Fire Departments due to the extent of the fire, along with Allina EMS for the standby. Fires like this are tragic. We appreciate the ongoing relationship between the area fire departments who were quick to answer our call for assistance,” stated Ross Benzen, Braham Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief.
The fire was extinguished but the main residence appears to be a total loss. Investigators from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are involved in the investigation as to the origin of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.