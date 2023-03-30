The Long Lake Improvement Association’s (LLIA) 23rd annual Ice Fishing Contest was a bust from a fishing perspective, due to ice conditions, but the volunteer event planning committee members didn’t let that dampen the spirit of the community fun day. Thanks to the resilience and flexibility of volunteers, community members and sponsors, the Jan. 28, 2023, “Non-Ice Fishing Festival” raised a record amount of funds to support area environmental preservation and education, and community-building events. This week, planning committee members visited the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department to present a check for $1,500 for the Department’s Auxiliary Fund.
Non-ice Fishing Festival raises $1,500 for Oak Grove VFD
- Contributed
-
- Updated
- 0
