North Branch affordable housing development eyeing vacant Main Street lot

For countless years, the lot located along Highway 95 just to the east of downtown North Branch that formerly housed the old Main Street school building has sat vacant. However, if the plans of a developer come to fruition, that lot may be filled with a three-story affordable apartment complex by the summer of 2024.
During the May 10 North Branch City Council meeting, Paul Keenan, vice president of development for Reuter Walton, gave a presentation to the council regarding his company’s thoughts about what potentially could be constructed at that site.
According to Keenan, the proposed L-shaped complex would have 65 units, ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments. Of those apartments, 18 units are slated to be leased based on 60% of the area’s median income, 43 units are based on 50% AMI, and four units will be at 30% AMI.
Keenan said the complex will feature a fitness center; community room; 78 heated underground and 67 surface parking spots; in-unit washers and dryers; and an outside sport court, all at no additional charge to tenants. He also said the complex would have on-site management through the Michaels Organization, which he said has a national reputation for property management.
“Since this is such a high-visibility location, this is going to be extremely important for us that the property has a good appearance,” Keenan said.
To that extent, it would have an extensive application process for tenants. In the lease agreement, there would be unit inspections on a yearly basis. Management would conduct multiple daily walks around the property, with unattended items disposed of without notice.
“There is a checklist they (management) has to go through when they get on the site and before they leave work for the day where they’re walking the common areas of the property,” he said. “What they’re looking for are those items that affect the image of the property, so like abandoned furniture, personal items left on sidewalks or in hallways, cars that don’t have a resident tag or have expired tabs.
Additionally, the property would include an abundant amount of trees or other greenery to provide a natural screen between the complex and the neighboring single-family houses.
When asked about the current employee shortage, Keenan noted that they are about to break ground on a similar complex in Cambridge, so the same management staff could easily split time between the two sites. That would allow them to offer a higher wage and make the job more enticing.
As for the financing of the project, Keenan said a purchase agreement is already set up with the current property owner. He said his organization is currently working on filling out a Minnesota Housing financing request, and he would be asking for a letter of support from the city for that application. He also said his group is working with Isanti County on some financing options. However, he does not foresee asking the city for any additional direct financial support.
COUNCIL NOT FULLY ON BOARD
While stopping short of completely putting the kibosh on the project, the three council members in attendance didn’t exactly give it a ringing endorsement either.
Councilmember Patrick Meacham asked Keenan about any potential “NIMBY” (not-in-my-backyard) of this project. He also questioned what putting affordable housing into an area would do to property values.
“I do run into it on a majority of my projects,” Keenan admitted. “As far as real estate values, there is no evidence that affordable housing negatively impacts real estate values. In some cases, in really bad neighborhoods, it can stabilize and even increase real estate values.
“The items that come up that I get all the time when I propose a project are density concerns, traffic concerns, parking concerns. What we’ve tried to do with this project is keep it to three stories, have a pitched roof to fit in with the rest of the neighborhood and then have a big effort at screening it and providing amenities on-site.”
Councilmember Kelly Neider was more point-blank in her disapproval of the project.
“We have another place that said the same thing about (on-site management), and they can’t get anybody to work there,” Neider started.
She then questioned having units that would be only feet away from Highway 95. “What you have is like 12,000 cars going along Highway 95 a day. And between 2 and 4:30 p.m., nobody’s going to get onto 95 without going to a stop sign. And the same around 7 a.m.
“So you’re going to have 12,000 cars going to go by there, and you’re going to have, I don’t know how many units you’re going to have right along the 95 drag, but all these units are going to have 12,000 cars driving by their living area every single day,” she continued.
“I’m personally not in favor of having an apartment building at that location, with all due respect,” Neider concluded. “I know what you said about not decreasing property values, but I wouldn’t want to buy a house across the street from an apartment complex like this.” She added that between now and whenever Keenan came back before the council for any formal action, she would “do more research and talk to people who live around there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.