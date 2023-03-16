North Branch announces 2023 Concert in the Park series

As the area is repeatedly hit by snowstorms, area residents look longingly toward warmer weather. To that extent, the city of North Branch is the first in the area to release its Summer Concerts in the Park schedule.
North Branch’s series kicks off on a classical note as the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will perform on June 13. A week later, the series makes a one-time-only move to Riverwalk Park for a concert by Nate Cardinal. On June 27, the music returns to Central Park, featuring the classical melodies of 3rd Elephant.
There will be a hiatus surrounding the Fourth of July, but concerts will return on July 11 with Emerson Ave Band, which is a horn-driven, classic rock band. A week later brings the return of the always popular Doo-Wop/Rockabilly band The Whitesidewalls. Despite numerous area appearances, this band always draws a huge crowd. Country music gets its turn on July 25 with a performance by singer/songwriter Cindy Jo.
While Aug. 1 won’t feature live music, there is plenty of activities in Central Park with the annual Nite 2 Unite, which features free food, DJ music, interaction with local law enforcement and other emergency personnel, plus other activities.
Aug. 8 features the acoustic, four-piece band On Tap. Aug. 15 features the return of the Sweethearts Dinner Band, who will be making their fourth-straight appearance in Central Park. The series will conclude with local artists Next Door Down, featuring Andy Spofford.
All concerts are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with a variety of activities such as a pop-up splash pad, bounce house and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. There is also the kid’s book reading, which takes place at 6:45 p.m. In case of inclement weather, concerts may be moved to the North Branch Area High School Auditorium. Most concerts are made possible by an East Central Regional Art Council grant.
