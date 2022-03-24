North Branch announces summer concert lineup

The City of North Branch’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will be featuring several very familiar faces, along with a few newcomers to the series.
The series kicks off on June 21 with The Dweebs, who will be performing in Central Park for the third consecutive year. June 28 will feature the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra, featuring local guest performers Jenni Thyng, Blair and Bartels Sperry, and members of the North Branch High School Band.
Classic and country rock group Next Door Down will be returning on July 12, and popular rock and roll band The Whitesidewalls will be performing on July 19. The July concerts conclude with accoustic country performer Cindy Jo.
Aug. 2 will be dedicated to the annual “Night 2 Unite” event, featuring a DJ, food, games, and demonstrations and giveaways from the North Branch Police Department, North Branch Fire, Chisago County Sheriffs Office, Lakes Region EMS, plus others.
Live music returns Aug. 9 with Simple Gifts with Billy McLaughlin, a tribute band to Neil Young, America, the Eagles, and more. The series concludes on Aug. 16 with the return of Sweethearts Dinner Band, an alternative rock band also making their third appearance in Central Park.
All of the concerts and events are free and open to the public. There will be a children’s storytime at 6:45 prior to each of the live acts, with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be kids activities including a bounce house and portable splash pad.
In case of inclement weather, events may be relocated to the North Branch High School Auditorium.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.