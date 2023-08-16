North Branch bans marijuana use in public

Cannabis use is now forbidden on North Branch city land and will be regulated the same way as alcohol and recreational tobacco use has long been regulated.
State law changes in 2023 paved the way for eventual legal sales, distribution, and use of cannabis products, the details of which are still being determined by the state over time.
According to City Administrator Renae Fry, the staff is recommending a simple modification to its current ordinance by specifically including cannabis products.
“We just wanted to make sure our ordinances were very clear that use of any form of cannabis, whether it be consumable in the form of a gummy or other edible, or smoking, whether it be however it gets smoked, we just wanted to be real clear that is not allowed on public spaces,” Fry said.
Fry told the council the police department currently takes an educational approach rather than a punitive one to substance use in the parks — officers inform the user of the law and ask them to stop. This approach is due in part to the county’s reluctance to prosecute such violations, Fry said.
FOREVER CHEMICALS LITIGATION
The council also addressed the city’s potential role in ongoing “forever chemicals” litigation, particularly the lawsuits against 3M and DuPont currently under review by the Minnesota Attorney General’s office.
The city’s bond counsel at Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP recently informed Fry of its work on the lawsuits on behalf of municipalities, which it performs on a contingent basis — collecting payment only from any settlement money the city should win.
Fry explained that North Branch falls under the second of two potential claimant groups: the city has never tested its water supply for PFAS, but could qualify based on the number of users in its public water system.
While North Branch water is unlikely to contain PFAS contamination as a result of heavy manufacturing, the most common cause, council member Travis Miles pointed out that these chemicals have also been found in firefighting foam.
Despite the nonexistent price tag, Schieber was reluctant to commit to tasking the Taft firm with representing North Branch. He asked that, if things move forward, the city make a plan for how to spend any settlement money.
The council ultimately voted to accept the offer from Taft, directing Fry to try to negotiate down the 33 percent rate the firm proposed for collecting its fees from any settlement payouts.
POSSIBLE CANNABIS GROWING FACILITY
Ironically, just before the discussion regarding banning cannabis use in public, the council heard from two gentlemen who indicated preliminary plans to open a cannabis growing operation in the city beginning as soon as 2024. The proposal was for a grow-only facility with no retail on-site, with cannabis to be sold to legal retailers in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.