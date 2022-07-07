North Branch begins process to remedy nuisance property

For over three years, residents along 9th Avenue in North Branch have had to put up with the nuisance conditions at a property at 38555 9th Avenue, with the city seemingly unable to do anything to alleviate the problem.
The city, however, has now taken steps to try and rectify the situation with the first enforcement of the city’s relatively new ordinance amendment that gives the city the ability to forcibly abate such properties.
Even with that new ability, however, the process will take longer than normal to play out.
During the June 28 City Council meeting, the council heard a brief summary of the situation from City Attorney Alissa Harrington. According to her, numerous requests from the city for the owner to clean up the property have been unsuccessful, even to the point of criminal citations being issued.
Harrington said the property owner has refused to comply with these citations to the extent that a warrant has now been issued for the property owner’s arrest for failure to appear in court.
Harrington said city staff has estimated that cleanup of the property, which would include the removal of piles of debris; construction, landscaping, industrial and freight materials; household appliances; and unlicensed vehicles and trailers would cost more than $5,000.
Because of that large figure, a public hearing must first be called, after which the council could vote to declare the property a public nuisance and order the abatement of the property, with the costs being assessed back to the property.
In this case, however, Harrington said she has learned the property was recently sold at a foreclosure auction, which creates new wrinkles in the process. She recommended that the council open the public hearing at this time, but then simply stay the public hearing to the July 12 meeting rather than close to give the creditor/buyer time to reach an abatement agreement with the city, or to at least appear at the hearing on July 12.
Even if the creditor/buyer is agreeable with cleaning up the property themselves, however, the fact that it was sold in foreclosure auction means the previous owner has six months to reclaim the property, Harrington told the council. Therefore, any cleanup would most likely not begin before that six months is up, which is in October.
After that, there may be additional legal action needed to be taken to evict the person currently residing at the property. She added that if the council acted prematurely, it could hinder the foreclosure process and make it impossible for the city to get reimbursed for the cleanup costs.
“I am disgusted this has taken three years,” said Mayor Jim Swenson. “I feel so bad for the neighbors who have had to look at this. It’s horrible.”
While no neighbors came forward to speak during the public hearing at that time, any residents still have the opportunity to speak at the July 12 meeting.
TWO OTHER PUBLIC HEARINGS
Also at the June 28 meeting were two other public hearings — one for an ordinance amendment for ATV use on city streets and one for a new tobacco ordinance. The only comment made during those hearings was from the manager of the Kwik Trip “West” store asking for clarification on who could sell tobacco products under the new ordinance.
The answer to that question is employees must be at least 21 years old for stores that exclusively sell tobacco products and at least 18 years old for all other businesses that sell tobacco in addition to other products/services. No action was taken by the council at this meeting, however the final drafts for both ordinances will be up for a vote at a future meeting.
NEW FINANCE DIRECTOR NAMED
One of the two agenda topics the council did wind up taking action on was the naming of a new finance director. According to City Administrator Renae Fry, after the interview process, she was recommending that the council approve the hiring of Sharon Wright as the new finance director.
According to Fry, Wright is currently a finance director in Colorado. Because of that, besides the regular pay, PTO, and benefits offered to her, the city would offer to reimburse up to $3,000 in moving costs.
NEXT STEP IN LENT TOWNSHIP ANNEXATION
The other action taken was to approve the creation of an orderly annexation contract by the city attorney for residents of Lent Township who wish to be annexed by the city of North Branch rather than the city of Stacy.
According to Fry, this agreement will include such things as taxation rate differences between the city and township, plus the zoning classification of the area.
