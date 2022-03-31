North Branch blindsided by Lent Township actions

Recent actions by the Lent Township Board have left North Branch officials surprised, confused, frustrated, and more than a little taken aback.
According to North Branch City Administrator Renae Fry, during its annual meeting, Lent Township, which directly borders the southern North Branch city limits, reached an agreement to merge with the City of Stacy. Fry said no notice of this decision was given to either North Branch nor the City of Chisago City, which also directly borders the eastern side of the township.
What’s more, Fry said that, based on an article in one of the local newspapers, one of the primary reasons given for such an action was fear that either of the cities would try to forcibly annex a portion — or all — of the township.
“There have been a series of meetings, although we have been struggling to connect the dots and find the information, but it is our understanding that at the Lent annual meeting, they adopted a resolution authorizing the merger between Lent and Stacy,” Fry said. “This came as a bit of a shock to my staff because they were claiming that one of the reasons they were doing it was because they wanted to ward off North Branch and its potential efforts to try and seize a portion of Lent.”
To further complicate the matter, Fry told the city council during its March 22 meeting that Lent held another meeting on March 21 where it was presented to its residents as “a done deal, and they’re going to meet weekly to work out the details before formally taking action during their April 19 meeting.”
“I don’t like to use the word ‘shady,’ but I have to use that,” said Mayor Jim Swenson. “I think the honorable thing would have been that they would have at least allowed the interest of the communities around them to be at that meeting. Right now, we don’t know what’s going on.”
According to Fry, Swenson, and Councilmember Kathy Blomquist, while North Branch and Lent do share a mutual border that runs down the center of 360th Street, the city has had no immediate plans to forcibly annex any of Lent Township.
“If the residents of Lent want to discuss with the City of North Branch the possibility of us annexing a portion of the township to meet their needs, that is something we would consider,” Fry said, “but at this point, I’m not aware of anything the city council has communicated to me as a desire to annex any portion of Lent at this point.”
“We in no way want to take land away from them,” Swenson said. “That is the furthest thing from our minds.”
“They (representatives from Lent) came to us (a while ago) and said ‘do you want to do this?’ And we said ‘we don’t know. We don’t know what the future holds.’ We didn’t say yes, we didn’t say no,” Blomquist added.
According to state statute, a city may forcibly annex a portion of a township if certain conditions are met, such as if township land has become “an island” — almost completely surrounded by land that is within city limits. However, landowners can also petition a city to consider a voluntary annexation of their property.
And that’s where things get complicated for North Branch if the merger takes place, according to Fry. Since cities can’t annex portions of other cities, this action would handcuff any of those borderline residents from being voluntarily annexed.
Beyond that, the city would have to negotiate new services contracts with the City of Stacy for things such as road repair and snow removal for 360th Street.
Other alternatives
What’s even more confusing to Fry is that if this was Lent’s way of preserving its identity, there are other ways to do so.
“Lent has been operating very much like a city for a long time. They have a five-person board; they do their own planning and zoning. They contract for law enforcement no different than Stacy or Rush City. It disturbs me that their attorney didn’t even give them the option of incorporation,” Fry said, adding that Lent is very similar to Columbus, which has already successfully incorporated.
“How do they preserve their identity if they’re going to merge into a city? If that’s truly their goal, then incorporation is something they should be fighting for.”
“They’re not becoming Stacy-Lent, they are becoming ‘Stacy,’” added Councilmember Amanda Darwin. “There is no hyphen. They are being absorbed.”
Council disapproves of county district borders
In another “border battle” topic, the council agreed to voice its displeasure with any of the proposed Chisago County redistricting options. Following the redistricting of the state legislature, all counties must also realign their commissioner districts.
According to Blomquist, the two most likely options left on the table both have North Branch divided into three districts, similar or identical to the current district layout. The problem with this, Blomquist said, is that this configuration makes it more difficult for the city to be directly represented on the Chisago County Board, since city residents make up less than 50% of the voters in all three districts. Therefore, it would be more difficult for a North Branch resident to be elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.