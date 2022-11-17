North Branch Chamber of Commerce and Family Pathways food shelf have teamed up for a November food drive to collect food for local families.
Through November 30, nonperishable food donations will be accepted at the North Branch chamber of commerce office located at 6063 Main Street, Suite B between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Friday. This year the food shelf is particularly low on the following items:
• flour
• sugar
• spices
• cooking oil
• salad dressings
• canned vegetables
• stuffing mix
• instant potatoes
• ketchup
• mustard
• BBQ sauce
• mayo/miracle whip
• gravy mix
• canned fruit
Organizations or individuals looking to volunteer during Thanksgiving should reach out to the North Branch Lions to help cook, plate, and deliver meals to those in need.
If you or someone you know need a meal this Thanksgiving, reach out to one of the following businesses to place a no-cost Thanksgiving delivery order.
• NBA Chamber of Commerce - 651.674.4077
• Post- Haste - 651.237.1115
• Family Pathways Food Shelf - (651) 674-8313
• Chisago County Senior Center-(651) 674-8658
