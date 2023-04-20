The North Branch Chamber of Commerce is in an upheaval, with its long-term future seemingly up in the air.
In an “urgent message to our members,” Chamber President Frank Gomes gave an update on some current actions that have taken place, highlighted by the sudden departure of both Executive Director Shelby Rollins and Operations Manager Amber Wolfe.
“The Board has made several difficult decisions, including the tough decision to lay off our Operations Manager (Amber), effective immediately,” Gomes told members in the email.
The reason for the termination was attributed to the chamber’s “difficult financial situation.”
“A lot of factors have played into this, notably the pandemic and resulting loss of members,” read the email.
The email goes on to explain Rollins’ departure.
“During discussions with our Executive Director (Shelby) regarding strategies and next steps, Shelby also tendered her resignation, citing she felt it was in both the Chamber’s and her best interest to move on. We thank both Shelby and Amber for their energy, effort, and all the work they did on behalf of our Chamber and community.”
Gomes states chamber members will be kept appraised of the situation, with the May 9 Chamber luncheon dedicated to discussing the situation.
“The Board is devoted to full transparency and communicating with our members. At our May Chamber luncheon, we will discuss the situation in detail, review the next steps and answer questions. This will include our exact, current financial position, including factors that led up to this point and plans to bring the Chamber into long-term financial stability. We will also discuss how the Chamber plans to continue serving our region and our members, as well as short and long-term staffing strategies, where we need help, and how you can take part in this new age of our Chamber.”
In the meantime, day-to-day operations of the chamber will be conducted by volunteers, led by Melissa Collins. For now, Collins will attempt to man the chamber offices two days a week — typically Monday and Tuesday, however, that may vary depending on Collins’ work schedule. Collins owns MJ Collins Photography.
“The Board remains hopeful and encouraged,” concluded the email from Gomes. “We see great things in the future of our Chamber. We don’t kid ourselves, it will be work, it will be different, but it will also be healthy and set up to serve our community and our businesses well for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.