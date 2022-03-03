North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelby Rollins wants one of her first duties in her new job to include beautification for the chamber’s newly renovated space. She is looking for an artist to paint a “vibrant” mural in the chamber office.
Interested artists over the age of 16 should submit a drawing of what the future of North Branch looks like to shelby@northbranchchamber.com by 3 p.m. on March 11, 2022.
Items Rollins would like to see in the mural include a connection of businesses and the community; a thriving North Branch Area (the chamber serves North Branch, Stacy, Harris, and Almelund); and tons of color.
Rollins will choose five favorite artist submissions and post them on the chamber’s Facebook page. Community and chamber members will have from March 14 to March 28 to cast their votes for the mural. The winner will be announced on April 30 by 3 p.m.
Although this is an unpaid position, the winning artist will receive daily exposure at the chamber office and invitations for a year to chamber functions. The artist picked will also be introduced to the Director of Ecumen North Branch Jeffrey Richardson to discuss a Veterans mural project at Ecumen.
For more information, contact the North Branch Area Chamber at 651-674-4077.
