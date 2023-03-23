North Branch Council appoints Water & Light Commissioners

North Branch has a new Water & Light Commission, with both familiar and new faces.
Following interviews of the five candidates for the four open seats, the North Branch City Council unanimously approved applications from current commission chairperson Nathan Keech and current commissioner Phil Carlson, who will each serve a two-year term. Commissioner James Baxter’s term is not up until the end of 2023, so he did not need to reapply.
Former commissioner Sean Peterson’s reapplication failed along the common margin of the current city council — 3 to 2, with council members Kelly Neider and Peter Schaps casting votes in favor of Peterson’s reappointment.
Council member Bob Canada appeared to support Peterson before ultimately voting not to approve his application, citing his 34 years of experience working for an electric utility as stated on his application.
“Knowing those people who do that kind of work, they’re just brass tacks, hit the road, let’s get the job done,” Canada said.
Mayor Kevin Schieber was less effusive in his praise, citing a past incident wherein he said Peterson misrepresented “actions of the city and the commission” in public media. Schieber did not elaborate beyond calling the comments “reckless.”
“We need to make sure that we are appointing people who understand what the authority is, what the responsibilities are, they come prepared, they’re taking this serious,” Schieber said.
Former City Councilmember Patrick Meacham, on the other hand, narrowly received approval along the same margin, with Neider and Schaps voting “nay.” He will serve a four-year term, along with new commissioner Nathan Folstad, whose appointment was approved by a unanimous vote.
Meacham’s chief detractor was Neider, his former city council colleague, who cited his “flippant” comments about city staff keeping commissioners informed on public information.
“That (commissioners) should grab a bag of popcorn, put their feet up, and watch the 32-minute meeting,” Neider said, “and that it’s not the staff’s responsibility to inform the EDA of situations coming up.”
Neider was referring to the Dec. 13, 2022 council meeting, at which her motion to table a platting change for EDA review failed.
Meacham commented that, as a constituent, he expected commission members to stay abreast of issues of concern to them when the information is publicly available, as in this case.
“What concerns me about that particular attitude is that I’d hate to see it carried over to a commission,” Neider said. “It lends itself to a personality defect, in my opinion.”
The Water and Light Commission’s next regular meeting was scheduled for March 22, at which they were set to appoint commission leadership.
ODDS AND ENDS
Also on the agenda of the March 14 council meeting were adjustments to voting precincts and election districts following the annexation of a portion of Lent Township.
Council was given the option to either leave the former Lent parcel in Chisago County Board Commissioner District 3 and create a fourth voting precinct in the city or absorb the parcel into District 1 and direct the county auditor to officially change the boundaries of voting precinct C to include it.
Staff recommended the latter, and it was approved unanimously, which will join the parcel to the city of North Branch “for all purposes related to voting,” city administrator Renae Fry said. The parcel currently houses fewer than 50 voters, which means the Secretary of State can make the adjustment to the county board district.
The city will be applying for the 2023 Community Partner Award from the Chisago County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership to fund a new traffic signal for pedestrians crossing Grand Avenue near the high school.
Parks director Nathan Sondrol received permission to apply for a grant to cover all costs except labor, which will be provided by the city. Sondrol presented a total cost estimate of $11,506.56, which includes the estimated $1,075 labor cost.
North Branch has one rectangular rapid flashing beacon on Grand Avenue already, at its intersection with Maple St. near Kwik Trip and the Education Center. The new RRFB would go at the intersection with 381st street, leading to the skate park.
Adding the RRFB will address one of the top concerns of the North Branch Safe Routes to School plan, which is a lack of safe crossing points on Grand Avenue, according to Sondrol’s report.
