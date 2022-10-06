North Branch council approves services contract with local family services provider

A few years late and several dollars short, North Branch will continue to fund a local family services provider, while advising an earlier ask in future years.
Lakes Center for Youth and Families requested $4,500 in funding through a new contract for service, which would be required to come from the city’s 2023 levy. A similar request had been approved by the council in 2019, but due to a clerical error, while a city employee was retiring, the check was never issued.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the North Branch City Council unanimously agreed to $1,000 in funding on the condition that the 2023 levy not increase.
Councilmember Patrick Meacham expressed support for LCYF, but asked whether the services provided to residents of North Branch would be cut off in the event municipal funding wasn’t approved.
City administrator Renae Fry said she was “reasonably confident” services would continue regardless of the council’s decision, but LCYF would need to seek alternative funding.
Mayor Jim Swenson requested that future asks come when city staff and leaders are setting the budget earlier in the year— not when they are setting the levy.
“This seems to happen every year, that this comes up in September,” Swenson said.
While repeatedly emphasizing that the funding was not a gift or a donation, Fry promised the approved contract amount was possible.
“I will work with my staff to find that $1,000,” she told the assembly.
Linda Madsen, Executive Director of LCYF, said via email that she is pleased with the $1,000 and plans to contact the city in April or May of 2023 for next year’s funding, on the advice of Fry.
“Revenue at Lakes Center comes from a variety of sources and many are not stable or the same each year,” Madsen said in the email. “We work to build those situations into the budget. We have struggled financially, mainly due to the pandemic, and continue to work to stabilize our revenue and meet the needs of our community through programming. Our programming is quite strong and we continue to work to support that financially.”
ANNEXATION AGREEMENT APPROVED
The council also approved the orderly annexation agreement with Lent Township as originally agreed upon in August — with the most recently disputed parcel remaining in Lent after all.
At their Sept. 13 meeting, the council learned that a parcel originally slated to remain in Lent allegedly had a different owner with a different preference for where their property should be located.
Originally, Lent Township board member Carolyn Cagle insisted the parcel belonged to Mary Price, who wanted to stay part of Lent.
However, shortly before the Sept. 13 meeting, Fry said she was contacted by a third party, who told her the property’s actual owner was named Dave Haugen — and Haugen had assumed his property was going to be annexed to North Branch, which he wanted.
The council agreed to hold off on approving the proposed map until Fry was able to contact the property owner and determine the best course of action for including or excluding the property from annexation.
Fry told the council that in the two weeks since their last meeting, she had repeatedly reached out to Haugen with no success. Without hearing directly from the property owner, the council agreed to move forward with the agreement as proposed in August, with the disputed property remaining in Lent.
“Do I like making a decision like this without the landowner? I’d rather have a statement,” Councilmember Bob Canada said. “Either he isn’t very helpful or he doesn’t really care.”
Fry told the assembly the approved agreements between Lent and Chisago City, North Branch, and Stacy, respectively, will go to the Office of Administrative Hearings, where a judge will determine the next steps.
