North Branch council calls for investigation of city administrator

North Branch’s city administrator is facing an investigation after two city council members called for a special closed session to conduct her second performance review in as many months.
Despite the option to request the meeting be made open to the public, City Administrator Renae Fry declined to open the session on Tuesday, Jan. 24. She was asked to leave shortly after the meeting was officially closed to the public. Kelly Neider and Peter Schaps were the council members who called the closed session.
The council, joined only by a city attorney, took nearly two hours to determine their desires: an investigation by a third party, and hiring an “organizational consultant” to be selected by new mayor Kevin Schieber and council member Robert Canada, all in cooperation with the city attorney. The resolutions were approved at the end of the regular meeting that same night.
Fry and Schieber declined to comment on the matter after the meeting; as such, the nature of the complaints remain unknown to the public.
Fry’s last performance review was presented at the last regular council meeting of the year on Dec. 13, 2022. At that meeting Fry received praise for her work from the then-mayor and council, which included Neider and Canada.
“The council found she has been doing a great job,” then-Mayor Jim Swenson summarized. “Ms. Fry will continue to grow and seek opportunities for improvement to be the best city administrator she can be.”
VAGUE COMPLAINTS
During the Jan. 25 regular meeting, Neider and Schaps complained about Fry’s alleged role in negotiations to sell the North Branch Water & Light assets, a deal the pair has recently criticized after working extensively to revamp the utility.
Further indications of the nature of the complaints surfaced as the council discussed other matters. Fry clarified an earlier statement to the council about contacting department heads with questions, saying she did not intend to require all communication be routed through her. She added it could be a more efficient use of time and resources in the event multiple council members had the same question.
Additionally, Fry referenced a staff member being contacted by a council member on a Sunday, well outside of office hours, and expected to take action on what may or may not have been an emergency issue, calling it “concerning.” Based on the timing of the receipt of recent emails to the Star, Fry was referencing the calling of the special closed meeting for her performance review. The Star received email notification of the meeting being scheduled on Sunday, Jan. 15. Originally, the meeting was requested to be scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 19. However since notice of the meeting was posted on a Sunday and the following day was a federal holiday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), the meeting had to be postponed to Jan. 24. Minnesota Open Meeting Law requires at least a three business day advanced notice of a special meeting being held.
A similar point was raised regarding contacting the city attorney, with an emphasis on the cost of individual council members contacting the firm and the importance of all information received being shared with the full council. Fry added that requests could also go through city clerk Ragini Varma or the mayor.
Before officially passing the resolutions concerning investigating Fry, Schieber informed the council of a work session on Feb. 21 to determine the process for future evaluations of the city administrator’s performance, beginning with her regularly scheduled 2023 evaluation, which is typically done in December.
“I know in past there’s been annual evaluations, but as I’ve asked some questions, what I haven’t heard is that the city council has established criteria or standards, in conjunction with what’s on the city administrator’s contract and what’s stated in the position description in the city code,” Schieber said.
The work session will attempt to create a “general evaluation where we can establish performance criteria,” he added.
