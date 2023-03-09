The North Branch city council is having a bit of an identity crisis, and they need more time to figure out who they are.
City Attorney Alissa M. Harrington of Flaherty & Hood, P.A. presented a memo to the council at its Feb. 28 meeting asking the council to decide whether the mayor, city council members, and commission members should be classified as “personnel” or not under city law.
The memo was submitted to the council members the day of the meeting, although city administrator Renae Fry said she and her staff had alerted council members it was coming.
“The data practices act has this gray area for people who are city council members, so people who are elected or appointed to their positions,” Harrington said, clarifying that the process for complaints about them “can go either way” unless the city makes a ruling.
Councilmember Kelly Neider questioned why this was being presented to the council at this time.
Harrington said there were no active complaints before the city attorney that would be affected by this potential change, making this the best time to make a decision.
Most of the council expressed a preference for classifying these officials as non-personnel since a personnel classification would make complaints private data and necessitate discussion in closed session, unless the subject of the complaint requested the meeting be opened to the public.
After strongly advocating for complaints about herself, as an elected official, to be public, Neider asked that the decision be brought up in a work session rather than decided that night. Schaps made a motion to that effect after commenting on how late the item was added to the agenda. His motion passed unanimously. The next work session, which is a non-voting meeting of the city council, will be March 21.
PLANNING COMMISSION SEAT REMAINS OPEN
The council declined to fill an open seat on the planning commission, despite receiving two applications for two open seats.
Lorraine Moeller, who has previously served as chair of the Economic Development Authority, will not serve on the Planning Commission.
Moeller applied and was interviewed along with Sarah Bishop; the latter was appointed to the commission upon the recommendation of council member Travis Miles. Miles and City Development Director Jason Ziemer interviewed both candidates. The vote on Bishop’s appointment passed 3-2, with Schaps and Neider voting nay.
Prior to the votes, Neider again expressed extreme disapproval of the interview process, claiming all commission interviewees have gone before the council before appointment in the past, a point disputed by Fry and Schieber.
Fry reminded the council that during the Jan. 10 meeting, the council unanimously approved going forward with a council member and Ziemer conducting interviews rather than the entire council. Additionally, she said it was the practice “for the past three years” for then-mayor Jim Swenson and then-Community Development Director Carla Vita to interview EDA and Planning Commission applicants and bring their recommendations before the council.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t hear that part, because I would have disagreed,” Neider said. “This is wrong on so many levels. This is not transparent, and I feel like I should have had the opportunity to hear from both of these candidates.”
When asked by Schaps and Neider why he did not recommend Moeller be appointed, Miles referenced a commissioner’s obligation to make certain decisions based on city code and laws and only incorporate public input where appropriate — or subject the city to legal liability.
“We’re a small community,” Schaps said. “You’ve got families that have lived in this community their whole lives. We have to remember that when we’re making these decisions.”
Neider asserted the decision to reject Moeller was “personal” and implored listeners to “peel back the layers.”
Scheiber said despite Moeller’s extensive resume of serving the city in multiple capacities, he was concerned about her style at times.
“I do have a concern when she expresses strong opposition, often she has been callous with her words against others when she disagrees,” Scheiber said, adding that after a conversation with her, she explained the COVID years “got the better of her. I’m going to take her word on that.”
Moeller was ultimately rejected on a 2-2 margin, with Scheiber and Schaps voting in favor of her appointment, Miles and Canada voting against it, and Neider abstaining despite the fact Scheiber had previously told her she didn’t have a justifiable reason to abstain.
