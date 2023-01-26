Barring any last-minute appeals to the Minnesota Public Utility Commission, the sale of North Branch Water & Light’s electric assets to East Central Energy will close on Feb. 3. Along with the official sale, contracts severing NBW&L’s contract with the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency will also go into effect despite the continued calls for a delay by two North Branch council members in order to obtain additional information.
During the discussion of the SMMPA contracts at the Jan. 24 meeting, Councilmember Peter Schaps attempted to delay the actual sale to ECE by 90 days, claiming City Administrator Renae Fry improperly represented the utility in negotiations, a job he and Councilmember Kelly Neider said should have been done by an attorney with expertise in public utilities.
Neider referenced a communication from the city attorney, Chris Hood of Flaherty & Hood, P.A., stating he drafted the contracts, but referenced other documentation that referred to “Ms. Fry and her team” doing the actual negotiating, with no information available on who that team was.
“At the last minute, when there are questions coming up, and we asked those questions, there was push-back from our administrator,” Neider said. “And so that was a major concern of mine.”
“This goes to what our meeting earlier tonight was, our special closed session,” Schaps said. “There’s linkage here with why that information wasn’t forthcoming, that’s linked to those matters that we discussed earlier.”
At this point, Mayor Kevin Schieber intervened, telling Schaps that information was not relevant to the discussion at hand.
“Can I say then that we were not properly advised by legal counsel on the contract, as it pertained to the mechanics of the other contracts?” Schaps added.
Schaps also claimed he asked for legal representation from the city administration, but did not receive it.
Schieber asked if the NBW&L commission as a body wanted an attorney, did they officially bring this request to the council?
“I just felt it was something that I should request at our transitions meeting from the city administrator,” Schaps replied.
When asked again, Schaps said the commission “agreed to move it all to the city,” and he “took it to the city, on the level of city administration.
“That’s all I’m saying here, is that request was made,” he continued, “and it never got done.”
Schaps’s request to hire “competent, professional legal counsel” with expertise in municipal utility law to review the potential sale were ultimately unsuccessful.
Schieber said he spent close to 40 hours over the past two weeks digging through information on the utility and the sale, and found answers to all the questions he had heard.
“The information was there all along,” Schieber said.
Councilmember Robert Canada agreed.
“The homework was done,” Canada said, referencing a third-party analysis of the process presented in May 2022 that stated all parties had acted with “good faith and integrity” and had reviewed the proper financial considerations.
“If there was any questions about this presentation… that should have been brought in there,” he continued, noting that the term sheet at that point was voted in unanimously.
Schieber returned to his asks for clarification on what questions had not been answered during the process.
Neider replied that Fry had pushed back on requests for information, but when Schieber asked for more information, Neider declined to elaborate.
Ultimately, the council voted 3-2 to approve the supporting contracts for the sale, and no official motion was made to delay the sale.
OTHER ACTION RELATING TO NBW&L
The council also voted to reverse an earlier decision allowing city council members to serve on the NBW&L commission, effectively ending Schaps’s term on the commission.
Schieber said he proposed the amendment to open a commission seat to a private citizen, and to avoid “undue influence” of either post on the other.
The amendment also passed 3-2, with Neider and Schaps voting “nay.”
The council voted to accept applications to the NBW&L commission, as Schaps’s seat is now vacant and the other members’ terms are officially expired. The council agreed that current members should apply and may potentially skip the interview process depending on the number of applications received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.