North Branch Council hesitates to call for referendum vote

North Branch Water and Light Commission Chair Nathan Keech and the rest of the Commission members have a seemingly unusual request for the North Branch City Council, “(we) want our jobs to end.”
Keech was on hand at the June 27 council meeting to discuss and answer questions about the commission’s request for a special election to dissolve the city’s utility now that its electrical assets have been sold to East Central Energy.
The biggest sticking point for Mayor Kevin Schieber was the price tag — an estimated $35,500 for a 2023 election with the two-part question: to merge NBW&L’s assets with the city, and to abolish the commission.
Councilmember Peter Schaps flatly stated he wanted to wait until 2024 and the regular election to consider abolishment.
“They say time heals all wounds,” Schaps said. “There are wounds out there about this sale of assets in our community.”
Schaps railed against the sale of the utility’s electrical assets immediately upon taking his council seat in 2023 despite the contracts already being signed.
Keech said he had received opposite feedback from the community, mostly hearing that “it’s time to move on” now that former NBW&L customers get their electricity from East Central Energy.
On the issue of cost, City Administrator Renae Fry said the city would immediately realize at least $115,000 in yearly savings if the measure passes, which she has said is more likely to result from a special election than having it be on a general ballot. The council asked Fry to put the potential cost savings in writing before addressing the election issue at their July 11 meeting.
The city must notify the county auditor at least 74 days before a proposed special election. City Clerk Ragini Varma asked that the council make an official decision no later than its July 25 meeting.
MORE AFFORDABLE APARTMENT DISCUSSION
Another topic that has brought up considerable emotional debate is the potential apartment complex planned for the vacant lot on Main Street, between Third and Fourth Avenues.
Reuter Walton, a property development firm based in St. Louis Park, owns the parcel and is pursuing construction of a 65-unit apartment building on the site.
Many residents, including Councilmember Kelly Neider, have vehemently opposed this plan, citing traffic, pedestrian safety and other concerns.
During an open house with the city and the developer on June 14, Fry said the loudest critic of the development made it clear he did not want the land to be developed at all, which Fry said was not feasible.
“There is going to be a structure on that lot,” Fry said.
The developers of the city’s Comprehensive Plan in 2018 elected to include the lot in the city’s central business district, in which multi-family housing is a permitted land use.
Schieber said some of the people who created the plan are now opposing the development.
Jason Ziemer, the city’s Director of Community Development, asked opponents pointedly what their concern was about this specific project, given that any development will require traffic and safety adjustments.
“What’s the fear of apartments in the central business district?” Ziemer said, adding that growth and development in a city require expansion of housing.
Despite the discussion being listed as information only on the agenda, the council passed a motion requiring city staff to re-evaluate the 2018 plan with an eye on apartment buildings in the central business district. The review process must include participation, “at a minimum, from the Planning Commission, the EDA (Economic Development Authority) and the public.”
The request, co-authored by council member Travis Miles, requires a plan of action within 30 days of the meeting, with a completion date of Sept. 29 and a deadline of Oct. 27 for presentation of findings to the council.
MAYOR TO PUT HIS FOOT DOWN
After the mayor issued a vague wrist-slap to Schaps and Neider for not following formal procedure in making inquiries about land owned by the city’s Economic Development Authority, he reiterated an issue he has brought up before: civility of council members during meetings.
“We’ve got a code of conduct, and it’s based upon acting with professionalism and respect,” Schieber said.
“I have witnessed some blatant disrespectful comments aimed at our city staff leaders during meetings,” he continued. “I have witnessed council members making insinuations or allegations of wrongdoing by our city staff, without stating any basis of facts. I’ve witnessed rude, disrespectful behavior towards some of our contractors when they have given presentations to the council.
“It can be difficult to maintain our composure, I get that, but we, as elected officials, are held to a higher standard.”
Schieber said that, moving forward, he “will not hesitate to call a point of order” when he witnesses “blatant disrespect” during council meetings.
