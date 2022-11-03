North Branch council looks to pause certain housing developments

Feeding off a strong NIMBY (not-in-my-back-yard) reaction from members of the community, the city of North Branch is exploring options to delay a proposed affordable housing development in its central business district via an interim moratorium ordinance preventing certain development.
Alissa Harrington of Flaherty & Hood P.A., the city’s attorney, presented options to the council on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the future of possible development of the vacant lot on Main St. between 4th and 3rd Avenues.
The developer, Reuter Walton, presented its plan for a multi-family affordable housing development to the council at its May 10, 2022 meeting. Paul Keenan, the developer’s vice president of development, told the council at that time that the company already had a purchase agreement in the works with the land’s current owner.
In June 2022, the city council voted 3-1 to send a letter of support to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, to which Reuter Walton has applied for financial support. Since that vote, the council has faced public backlash for this support.
Reuter Walton is not seeking any city funding, but based on city code, any multifamily housing project in its central business district that is not above a commercial space requires “an in-depth review procedure” and must meet certain conditions.
According to Harrington, there is no actual “request or proposal” to the city for approval of a project slated for the central business district.
“The city cannot simply act on something it hasn’t officially received or been asked to act upon,” Harrington told the council.
Thus, the city’s options for delaying the proposed project are to instruct staff to draft a “resolution authorizing a study of uses within the CBD” and also draft “an interim ordinance including a regulation, restriction, or prohibition on such uses within the CBD” for a year from the effective date of the ordinance.
Any interim ordinance cannot single out a specific project, Harrington pointed out, prompting City Administrator Renae Fry to point out the possibility of this action affecting other proposed or in-progress developments in the city.
“You’ve got a citizen group trying to shut down a use by calling for a study, but you have a lot of activity going on in your community right now that you’re going to shut the door on,” Fry said.
Fry said developers are currently working with staff on building new and expanding existing housing development, so staff will have to work carefully and extensively with the city’s attorneys to ensure the study does not hinder those developments.
“You could be shutting the door to millions of dollars of investment in your community,” Fry said.
Mayor Jim Swenson told the assembly North Branch is already behind in apartment capacity and losing potential residents to nearby municipalities, according to an earlier meeting of the Chisago County Housing and Redevelopment Authority – Economic Development Authority. New developments are filling up before the apartments are even built, he added.
The council voted 4-1 to instruct staff to write the resolution and ordinance, with council member Kathy Blomquist casting the lone “nay” vote. According to Harrington, if approved, these will act as a “stop-clock” on the development for one year.
After the meeting, Fry confirmed she and her staff’s next step will be to craft the resolution and ordinance in such a way that it does not affect other in-progress or proposed developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.