The sale of North Branch Water & Light’s electric assets to East Central Energy will go forward at the end of the month despite some hesitancy from the new North Branch City Council.
The council, now headed by new mayor Kevin Schieber, voted unanimously to table secondary contract decisions on the sale of electric distribution assets from the North Branch Water & Light Commission until more information from its board was forthcoming.
Despite a signed, binding contract assuring the sale of the general electrical assets to East Central Energy will go through regardless of this delay, the council discussed and ultimately decided the NBW&L board had not provided enough information on the sale and its potential effects.
“I think it sounds great,” said council member Kelly Neider, who has been directly involved in the transitions team for the “winding down” of NBW&L. “I just need to see numbers on paper.”
The items on the agenda included a formal termination of a contract with the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency. East Central Energy, the purchaser of the assets, will be providing electrical power to residents via Great River Energy following the sale, so the latter will need to set up its own agreement with SMMPA.
SMMPA requires cities terminating membership to do so via resolution to be filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State, thus the need for council approval of this step.
Once this is complete, language will need to be changed on other agreements, namely, “quick start agreements” that require North Branch to run its five generators to supply power upon SMMPA’s request to an interstate grid through Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.
These agreements will remain in place after the sale; however, because ECE will now be the electrical power provider for North Branch residents, the contract language will need to be updated to reflect that the city is no longer a member.
Finally, while the sale and transfer are set to go through at the end of January, MISO only recognizes changes of responsible parties in quick start agreements on a quarterly basis. The council needs to approve the city’s part in an agreement with all parties to honor those agreements during the transition period, after the sale has gone through but before the quick start agreement language has been updated.
Nathan Keech, chairperson of the NBW&L Commission, presented a brief history of the sale at Mayor Schieber’s request, extensively thanking the people involved in the process and expressing his support of the sale.
But this was not good enough, it seemed, for new council member Peter Schaps, who also sits on the NBW&L Commission.
Schaps expressed uncertainty on the wisdom of selling the assets at all, claiming he learned late last year that the utility has become a profit generator for the city in the past few years, as it should be.
“We figured out how to make money,” he said, referring to the margin generated by buying power at wholesale rates from SMMPA and selling it at a higher rate to residents. “We’re at that point.”
Schaps said the city will be losing $600-800,000 in gross revenue per year by going through as planned with the sales agreement.
Further, he said, getting the information he wants about the sale has been difficult.
“I feel like I’m pulling teeth to get answers,” he said.
Schaps went on to express concern that selling the electric distribution assets would leave the city without adequate resources to fix its generators should they fail.
Keech, along with City Administrator Renae Fry, had earlier told the council that the commission does not currently have a repair or replacement plan for the generators, but will have funding to create one after the sale closes — to the tune of $4.7 million.
Both items will be considered again at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting, following a meeting of the NBW&L Commission on Jan. 18. Schieber said the intention of the action was for the council to gather information.
ODDS AND ENDS
North Branch Police Department Chief Dan Meyer presented the yearly police activity report. Meyer said the year was unsurprising, noting that burglaries are down as officers are taking a proactive approach to checking on local businesses.
The council also approved committee applications, adding Charles F. Klopp, Jr. and Amanda Darwin to the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Commission and Sarah Bishop and Lorraine Moeller to the Planning Commission. The council also approved Dennis Johnson’s application to serve on the Economic Development Authority.
