A host of interdependent factors keep North Branch appealing to potential businesses and developers, who still call the city daily to inquire about opportunities.
This was the upshot of a presentation by Jason Ziemer, the city’s Community Development Director, to the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ziemer, who has been with the city for eight months now, described the state of the city as “positive and excited.” He said development is slowing a bit but interest remains strong.
“We have not necessarily seen a drop,” he said. “A lot of it is just trying to find the right fit.”
North Branch’s distance from a metro area can be “both a blessing and a challenge,” he said, “especially when you’re trying to convince a developer we’re not really that far from Minneapolis-Saint Paul.”
The city’s strengths include housing diversity, school strength, small business health, active living, and community investment in the form of taxes, Ziemer said.
“They all kind of go together,” he said. “You can’t really have one without the other.”
Ziemer said the city and businesses need to tell the story of what makes North Branch unique and leverage that to attract development. “How do we convince them to come out here and take a chance?” he asked.
Ziemer said his priority is supporting small businesses, particularly in downtown. “Small business is really the lifeblood of everything,” he said, later adding “Downtown is the heart of every community.”
Ziemer also brought specific details on developments in progress, too: construction on the new Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks Coffee Company will begin on April 23. Each of the two buildings will feature a drive-through or drive-up option.
Ziemer also said two tenants are “hopefully” signing leases soon for the North Branch Outlet Mall, with a “couple” more interested in leasing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.