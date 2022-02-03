The North Branch City Council put the finishing touches on the purchase of five pieces of equipment that have been previously approved by the council.
During its Jan. 25 meeting, the council approved the sale of general obligation bonds at a total amount of $1.575 million. According to Finance Director Joseph Starks, the equipment being purchased are a street sweeper, a leaf pick-up machine, a snowplow, a fire truck and a grader.
“The fire truck would be replacing a 1989 engine and reducing the usage of a 1990 ladder truck,” Starks said. “The snowplow would be reducing a 1992 or 1996, really depending on which one is running better at the time.”
He went on to explain the grader was approved to be purchased in 2021. The street sweeper was also purchased in 2021 via an interfund loan.
Starks explained that the plan has always been to combine all of these purchases together in one bond series, which would go into the city’s debt service in 2023; there would be no increase in the city’s levy.
“We have approximately $260,000 in levy debt service coming off (the books). This plan would add $140,000, so this would be covered with the debt service falling off,” Starks said.
He added that the street sweeper and leaf pick-up machine will be paid from stormwater utility revenues.
As for the fire truck, Starks said that, as was instructed by the council, the city would purchase a demo model truck, as opposed to a used or new truck.
“It really came down to the new model or the demo model,” Starks said. “The used option, while a bit less in price, has nearly 70,000 miles, it’s roughly seven to eight years old, and we’re unsure how well it was maintained. Between the new model and demo model, they’re relatively the same age and new, and the demo model is almost $50,000 less expensive.”
Starks said the total cost would be $538,541 after it was equipped with some needed items. The fire department will contribute $13,541, making the total from the city an even $525,000, which would be paid for with the just-approved bond sale over the next 10 years.
According to Fire Chief Kevin Grote, the new truck will be used as a second engine on fire calls, but also as the primary engine on other calls such as accidents and extrication. He said the compartments can hold self-contained breathing apparatus equipment, plus things such as the Jaws of Life and other items for fire calls so firefighters don’t have to “piece together equipment.”
“This will be the first or second engine out of our fire hall for a majority of our calls,”Grote said.
DECISION ON VETERANS MEMORIAL IN CENTRAL PARK UPCOMING
After months of uncertainty, the North Branch Veterans Memorial Committee should soon have an answer from the council regarding the placement of a Veterans Memorial in Central Park.
After hearing a summary of the recent park’s usage survey and roundtable discussion specifically about placing a Veterans Memorial in Central Park, the council instructed staff to once again place the request from the committee to allow for a memorial to be constructed in Central Park on the agenda.
In summarizing the feedback, City Administrator Renae Fry stated that, by and large, while there certainly were concerns voiced about the feasibility of placing the memorial in Central Park, a majority of the responses indicated it would not negatively impact park use.
After discussion from the council that included the possibility of gathering even more input, Councilmember Amanda Darwin made the suggestion that it be placed on the Feb. 8 agenda.
“Unless you have groups of people who are willing to discuss other locations, there is no reason to go down that lane,” Darwin said. “I haven’t heard from those groups that they’re willing to further discuss other locations. They want an answer on this location and this location only. So, with all due respect, we have to move forward with what the ask is.”
