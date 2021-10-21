North Branch finds new way to fund street sweeper

The North Branch City Council had to get a little creative in finding a way to purchase a new street sweeper.
Previously, during the April 13 council meeting, the council had authorized staff to pursue the purchase of a new street sweeper, with part of the funding coming from grant funds. Unfortunately, according to Finance Director Joseph Starks, the city wasn’t awarded any such grants, meaning 100% of the money would have to come from the city.
In light of that, Starks proposed a method of paying for the sweeper that while being a unique method to the city, it could ultimately increase the city’s buying power for future expenses, such as the planned purchase of a new snow plow/grader. The method Starks presented is an interfund loan - essentially the city is loaning itself money from one fund to another at a very small interest rate.
Starks told the council the loan would be from the sewer fund to the stormwater fund, plus the possible proceeds from the sale of the current street sweeper.
“The sewer fund is in healthier shape as it relates to cash/net position,” Starks said. “The loan resolution contains a reimbursement bond clause to preserve the right to pay ourselves back with tax-exempt bonds. The benefit is that the city would not do a small debt issuance, unless we decide not to pursue a larger issuance in early 2022.”
Starks said this method would save roughly $15,000 on bond issuance costs right now. It would also increase the city’s marketability for the future, larger bond, which would also potentially lead to lower interest rates on the potential future bond.
“This funding arrangement allows us flexibility to purchase the street sweeper now while preserving the right to save on bond issuance and interest costs should there be a larger debt issuance next year,” Starks concluded.
The term of the loan would be one year “or very likely less than that,” according to Starks. “It would not impact our ability to potentially provide relief to sewer rates.”
Starks said interfund loans generally have to have an interest rate attached to them, and based on calculations he assigned a rate of 1%. “The interfund actually acts as an investment for the sewer fund, and that’s looked upon favorably when you’re doing these arrangements, that’s why we attach an interest rate,” he added.
The total cost of the sweeper is $319,006.50.
“This is very creative,” said Council Member Kathy Blomquist. “I don’t think we’ve ever done something like this before.”
“I’ve talked to Shawn (Williams, the city’s Public Works Director), and there should be a small town that might be interested in that street sweeper, because there’s still life in it and they don’t have 107 miles of roads to go on, or 90 miles of tar,” said Mayor Jim Swenson. “If we can something for it, that would be great, otherwise you guys when you street sweep, you should have no excuses with two of them.”
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
•Approved on a 4-1 vote, with Swenson casting the lone nay vote, to a formal travel policy for elected officials. As part of the policy, the event, workshop, conference, or assignment related to the possible travel expenses must be approved in advance by the City Administrator and must include the estimated cost of travel. Approval will be contingent on such things as if the distance traveled, each way, is greater than 30 miles from the city limits, if remote attendance isn’t an option, and if the city has sufficient funding available, among other considerations. Previously, the city had no formal policy.
•Received a finance update from Starks, along with an update on the status of the “winding down” of North Branch Water & Light (see the city’s column on page 5 for more information on NBW&L).
•Approved a gambling premises permit for Church of St. Gregory the Great for a raffle event on Dec. 5, 2021.
