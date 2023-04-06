The North Branch Friends of the Library invites the community to its semi-annual book sale Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the library’s Community Room. Proceeds will support future library programs.
The North Branch Library will be accepting donations up until a week before the sale. Please bring donations to the library’s staff desk during open hours.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Friends of the Library, members at the sale can answer any questions you may have. For more information, follow the North Branch Friends of the Library page on Facebook.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
