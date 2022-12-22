North Branch FTC Robotics qualifies for State competition

After a very successful FIRST Tech Challenge Competition at Irondale High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, North Branch has one team qualified for the state competition in February. Team 7288 finished 4th after the qualifying rounds and was drafted by the number one team, 8636 FIRE, also from North Branch along with Team 11413 from Chisago Lakes to complete the three team alliance.
After winning the semifinal match 2-0, the alliance lost in the finals 2-1 when two of the three robots malfunctioned in the last match of the day. Both 7288 RoboGlaciers and 8636 FIRE finished the competition in 2nd place in the 24 team competition.
Team 8637 Glitchy Bears, also from North Branch, finished 17th.
Team 8636 had an excellent showing in their two competitions finishing 4th in November and 1st in the qualifying rounds in December.
The RoboGlaciers (7288), the all-girls team from North Branch garnered four awards during the Awards Ceremony. The team won an award for being a finalist, the STRATYSIS Award for 3D printing, the PROMOTE Award given to the team that is most successful in creating a compelling video message for the public designed to change the culture and celebrate science, technology, engineering, and math, and finally, the THINK Award for their ability to remove engineering obstacles through creative thinking.
Finally, RoboGlaciers placed 2nd in the INSPIRE Award which is the most prestigious award given by FIRST. Because of this honor, the team was awarded an invitation to the State Competition held at the River Center in St. Paul Feb. 10-11, 2023. The INSPIRE award is given to the team that best embodies the ‘challenge’ of the FTC program and is a strong ambassador for FIRST programs and a role model FIRST team. This award is given to the team that shares their experiences, enthusiasm and knowledge with other teams, sponsors, their community, and the judges. Working as a unit, this team will have shown success in performing the task of designing and building a robot.
North Branch FTC Robotics would like to thank the school and community for their support of this program and also our sponsor, TEAM Industries.
