After going several years of comparatively lighter content for their spring musical, the North Branch Theatre Department has tasked themselves with a more difficult production.
For the first time since 2007, North Branch High School will be performing the Tony Award-winning musical Guys and Dolls. For North Branch Area Public Schools Theatre Director Laura Michels, this is the third time she’s been involved in a Guys and Dolls production but her first time directing the performance.
Michels has been directing plays at North Branch High School for seven years, but Guys and Dolls has been one of the trickier productions. “This show has been fairly difficult to coordinate. Just because there’s a lot of really difficult musical numbers for these kids to learn and they’ve been doing a really great job,” said Michels. “I think that’s good to challenge them.”
The musical follows Sarah Brown (played by Abby Neu), a missionary working to save souls on Broadway during the depression and Sky Masterson (played by Carter triggs), a gambler suckered into a bet to convince Sarah to go to Havana with him; Nathan Detroit, a gambler whose biggest concern is finding a place for his game; and Adelaide Nathan’s long-time finance who want to get Nathan to the alter.
The cast has been working since early March rehearsing the show’s famous musical numbers like “Luck Be a Lady,” made famous by Frank Sinatra from the film version, “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat.”
“There are a lot of really cool, singing numbers and dance numbers,” Michels said. “The kids are having a lot of fun with it.”
Though the story revolves around the two couples Michels is most proud of the ensemble as a whole.
“I think the whole point of this show, in my opinion, was to create a show that could use an ensemble cast. So, everyone has to work together to make this whole show work. If you’re just a regular audience member coming in, you’re not going to really know that. But if you are a theater person, you’ll probably notice that the ensemble and everybody works really hard together as a team to do the show. The characters in the show are just super fun, and I think that’s what draws audiences.”
The cast will host four performances at the Edelstein Auditorium in North Branch. May 4, 5 and 6 are evening performance at 7 p.m. and May 7 is the matinee performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://nbskolvikings.com/event-tickets.
