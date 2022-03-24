North Branch Knowledge Bowl advances to state

For only the third time in school history, a North Branch Knowledge Bowl team has advanced to the state competition, after students Justine Joyal, Garrett Korkowski, Kobe Yang, Norah Judson, and Josiah Zderad — Team 1 — placed second in Region competition held at North Branch on March 15. The other two times North Branch advanced to state were in 2004 and 2018. North Branch has competed in Knowledge Bowl since 1998.
Knowledge Bowl is an academic competition where teams of four students and one alternate answer questions related to all areas of learning typical of secondary education programs. Teams are awarded points for each correct answer during up to five rounds of competition, both directly and indirectly against teams from other schools.
The first round of competition is a written, 60 multiple-choice-question quiz, where all five team members work together to answer the questions within 50 minutes.
Teams are then ranked based on their point totals from the written round, with the top three teams, teams ranked four through six, teams ranked seven through nine, etc. going against each other in an oral round of 45 questions. The teams get re-ranked following each oral round based on their cumulative points from all rounds.
The oral rounds of Knowledge Bowl are just like the common conception of trivia competitions. A question is asked to all three teams, with any of the four team members “buzzing in” to answer the question. The team can talk among themselves before the designated spokesperson of the team gives their official answer.
The first team to correctly answer the question receives the points. There is no point deduction for an incorrect answer.
For the Region 7 competition, both North Branch teams (for region competition, each school could have two teams competing) were neck-and-neck with each other, according to coach Charles Bettendorf. Ironically, the two teams wound up going against each other in the final round, with them being only one point apart, and Team 2 being tied with a team from Annandale — which was competing in a different room against two other teams.
Team 1 was able to secure 16 points in that final round, which was enough to leapfrog them into second place and secure the state competition berth.
The state competition, which is made up of 48 teams that will be broken into two classes based on school size, will be held at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd, April 7 and 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.