Join us for a Jigsaw Puzzle Contest from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the North Branch Area Library. We will be forming teams and competing to see who can complete a jigsaw puzzle the fastest. All puzzles will be provided. The fastest team will win a prize and bragging rights!
This event is recommended for teens and adults. Individual registration is required for all participants. Registration opens July 5 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. We will try to keep family/friend groups together as a team if possible, so please indicate when registering if there are other registrants you want to be teamed up with.
The puzzle contest is sponsored by the Friends of the North Branch Area Library.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
