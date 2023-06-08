North Branch Lions celebrate 50 years of service

The North Branch Lions Club celebrated 50 years of serving the North Branch Community on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, at the Chisago County Senior Center. All attendees enjoyed a great evening of celebration and connection, while reflecting upon the impact the club has had since its charter was signed on June 22nd, 1973.
The North Branch Lions Club members extend a sincere thank you to all their community partners, from the city level to local businesses, and individuals. Thanks to their generosity and partnership, the club has been able to live their motto of “We Serve” in the North Branch Community in many ways. The Lions Club members look forward to the next 50 years of Lions serving in the community. If you’re interested in learning more about the North Branch Lions Club or becoming a Lion, please reach out to nblionsmnpresident@gmail.com.
