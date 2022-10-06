North Branch Lions donate to Cambridge cadets

What happens when you have a non-profit community-based organization that gives 100% back to the community and a youth leadership program that is doing great things to build the next generation of leaders coming together? You have the North Branch Lions donating $1,000 to the Polaris Battalion and TS Trident US Naval Sea Cadet program located in Cambridge MN. The North Branch Lions heard about the unique opportunities the youth ages 10-17 have when they join the US Naval Sea Cadets. The units based in Cambridge offer specialty training helping cadets learn about different careers open to them in both the military and civilian jobs. The specialties range from medical training, welding and woodworking projects, STEM training, culinary, and land navigation. The cadets spend four months in their specialty and in January will begin new specialties. North Branch Lions President, Robert Olsen and Secretary John Dolin presented the cadets with a $1,000 check to use for supplies needed for the specialties. The cadets and their volunteer adult staff are extremely thankful for the North Branch Lions and all those who donate to help this program.
The US Naval Sea Cadet Program is open to youth ages 10-17 who are interested in learning more about leadership, the military, positive self-esteem, and pushing the limits. Youth do not need to join the military to participate in the program.
For more information about Polaris Battalion, TS Trident Naval Sea Cadet program please email LTJG Dawn van Hees at pa_polaris@yahoo.com, visit Polaris-trident.com, or their Facebook page under Polaris Battalion.
For more information about the North Branch Lions check out their Facebook page at North Branch Lions, their website https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/north_branch/, or email nblionsmnpresident@gmail.com or nblionsmnsecretry@gmail.com.
