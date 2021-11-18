North Branch Middle Schoolers compete in Patriot’s Pen essay contest

North Branch Area Middle School students Amelia Lattimore, first place; Athena DeFlorin, second place; and Jayden Norwig, third place, were recognized on Veterans Day for their efforts in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.
Lattimore will move on to the regional competition. Regional winners have the opportunity to move on to the state and national competitions. First place received a check for $50, and second and third place each received a check for $25.
Patriot’s Pen encourages students to think about American history and their experiences in modern American society by writing a 300- to 400-word essay. The theme for this year’s contest is “How can I be a good American?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.