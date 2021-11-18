North Branch Middle Schoolers compete in Patriot’s Pen essay contest

North Branch Middle School students recently participated in the VFW Patriot’s Pen essay competition. Placing in the contest were, front, from left, first place Amelia Lattimore, third place Jayden Norwig and second place Athena DeFlorin. In back, from left,  are representatives of the VFW  Kevan Swenson, Larry Lattimore, Carl Anderson, Dean Phillips, Jim Krogstad and Matt Thelander.

 Contributed

North Branch Area Middle School students Amelia Lattimore, first place; Athena DeFlorin, second place; and Jayden Norwig, third place, were recognized on Veterans Day for their efforts in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition. 

Lattimore will move on to the regional competition. Regional winners have the opportunity to move on to the state and national competitions. First place received a check for $50, and second and third place each received a check for $25. 

Patriot’s Pen encourages students to think about American history and their experiences in modern American society by writing a 300- to 400-word essay. The theme for this year’s contest is “How can I be a good American?”

