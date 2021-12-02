North Branch officially offers fire mutual aid

While historically it is far from uncommon for one community’s fire department to offer assistance of personnel or equipment, especially for larger fire events, the City of North Branch has put that practice in writing.
According to North Branch Fire Chief Kevin Grote, the department has always offered a lending hand for fires outside its normal territory, especially the recent fires at Becker, Sartell, and the wildfires over the summer in northern Minnesota. However, because there is no updated formal agreement in writing, the city could miss out on some form of financial compensation for providing help.
Especially in the case of fires where the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is the primary responder who asks for help, the state will offer compensation for expenses. In the case of other fires, he said if something like Federal Emergency Management Association funds were provided — like they were in the case of the Sartell fire — then departments providing mutual aid could also receive some reimbursement.
“Without this, it is very hard to get reimbursement for expenses,” Grote told the North Branch City Council during its Nov. 23 meeting. Grote noted the last time such a contract was approved with the DNR by the city was back around 2006. “So it’s been a long time since we’ve updated this agreement.”
Grote also explained that by signing these two agreements, it doesn’t force the department to provide mutual aid.
“It would only be if it (the request for aid) wouldn’t deplete our resources here,” Grote said. “It would be if we had members available and could go, we would authorize them to be sent.”
At the same time, Grote said that by having this in writing, it would make it more likely for the department to receive mutual aid in case of a major fire.
“We have several structures in our area that we could reciprocate the same need,” he said. “We hope that none of our businesses have that issue, but we have major structures that require a large number of resources coming from other areas of the state.”
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
• Heard the annual mandatory Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System presentation. This presentation is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s mandates for mitigation of pollutants, including grass clippings, animal waste, and other trash, from entering stormwater runoff.
• Heard from Public Works Director Shawn Williams that his department has completed the long-overdue cleaning of the one-million-gallon water tank for North Branch Water and Light. Williams noted there was considerable sludge in the bottom of the tank, and that four mixers in the tank had never been turned on, thus causing them to fail and needing to be replaced. He said the cleaning took all 13 public works employees plus the two water and light employees a week-and-a-half to complete the cleaning.
• Approved modifying the American Rescue Plan funds to include compensating any city employee for any Paid Time Off hours they might need to use following contracting COVID, where the employee is unable to continue working from home.
According to City Administrator Renae Fry, while there have been some employees who have tested positive and required the use of some PTO, none of those cases have been serious enough to require them to use short-term disability benefits, which would kick in after 14 days.
