As has been its plans for the last several years, the City of North Branch has adopted a minimalistic approach to setting its budget and levy for the upcoming year. This year, the levy that will be formally approved during the Dec. 14 city council meeting will be at a 2.55% increase over 2021.
“This is a ‘lights-on’ budget,” said North Branch Finance Director Joseph Starks, when describing the overall budget for 2022. “We really try to maintain fiscal responsibility so that the city can provide the highest level of service at the lowest possible cost to residents.”
Starks said that while the city planned a fiscally responsible budget, certain factors contributed to the need for even the minimal increase. As it was last year, the uncertainty of COVID played a big part in calculating the budget.
“We have an uncertain economic impact (from the pandemic),” Starks said. “The uncertain future of government aid — we try to be conservative knowing that local government aid, state aid, that has been taken away before, so that we don’t want to rely so heavily on it.”
Other factors influencing the budget include an increase in consumer price index that makes supplying services to residents more expensive, and an increase in personnel costs — specifically in terms of worker’s compensation and property/casualty insurance.
“The biggest increase was in the class rates of worker’s compensation for local law enforcement,” Starks said. “Our renewal rates for next year have increased 30%, mainly due to PTSD claims across the board in all communities affecting the whole pool.”
Other costs specific to North Branch include paying for two elections in 2022, compared to none in 2021; debt payments; and on the positive side, the projected tax base growth, which equals approximately $30 million in new improvements.
Some specific projects included in the budget include adding an additional police officer, and the purchase and implementation of body cameras for the police department.
Looking at strictly the numbers, while the levy will go up by 2.55%, the city’s tax rate will decrease from 45.07% to 44.06%, meaning the impact of the levy will be spread out more. Starks said the city’s portion of a resident’s property taxes would go up approximately $27 for the year, based on a median valued home of $240,000. Starks also noted that this median value increased from $225,000 in 2021.
“Had the same $240,000 median-value home not increased in value from the prior year, city taxes would actually decrease approximately $50 annually,” Starks said. “Obviously, there’s going to be some ‘winners’ and some ‘losers.’ Some residents will actually see a decrease to their city property taxes. Some will see not as large of an increase. Some whose property values have increased more than that could see a higher increase.”
