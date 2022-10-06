A call to 911 that was originally a report of a suicidal male resulted in the male being shot by responding officers from both the North Branch Police Department and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, officers responded to the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court in North Branch around 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 based on reports of a suicidal man. When they arrived, they encountered a male who was in the driveway holding a sword.
The release goes on to say that officers stayed in the road while ordering the male to drop the sword. When he refused to comply and started walking towards the officers, both non-lethal and patrol rifles were fired, with all of them hitting the male. Officers then performed life-saving care on the male until an ambulance arrived and took the male to the hospital. He is expected to survive from the multiple gunshot wounds.
A second press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identifies the male as 31-year-old Erik Hammer. The press release also identifies the responding officers who discharged their weapons. They are:
•Chisago County Sergeant James Mott — a 15-year law enforcement veteran. According to the BCA, Mott fired less-than-lethal rounds.
•North Branch officer Tyler Lawson — who has four-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience. Lawson fired his patrol rifle.
•North Branch Kyle Lund — who has three-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience. Lund also fired his patrol rifle.
According to the BCA, a sword was recovered at the scene. Additionally, body-worn cameras recorded the incident and that footage is currently being reviewed by the BCA to determine the exact timing of when each responding officer fired at Hammer. Once the BCA’s investigation is complete, they will turn over their findings without recommendation to the Isanti County Attorney’s Office for review and determining if any charges should be placed on the officers. Isanti County was given the case due to a conflict of interest for the Chisago County Attorney’s office.
All three officers were placed on standard administrative leave following the incident.
