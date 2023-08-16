The North Branch City Council is gearing up for budget season with robust debates and talk of increased spending to accommodate a growing population.
The council comprises 60% new members, including the mayor, since it made the current budget, but City Administrator Renae Fry is encouraging them to consider changes to the city’s budget philosophy, which has been followed since 2018.
Since that year, Fry said, the city’s tax base has doubled, but the budgeting strategy has remained stuck in the hard times of the turn of the last century — assuming no growth.
“We’ve probably set the city backward in terms of lost opportunity to gradually grow,” Fry said. “At some point, we need to start growing our spending.”
City Finance Director Sharon Wright provided numbers to illustrate Fry’s points, in the form of a spreadsheet that impressed the council.
Wright provided three possible tiers for the 2024 levy: the first one, listed as “City Growth,” accounts for the increased population of the city alone. This was referred to as the “keep the lights on” option and would result in a 2.35% increase in expenditures from the general fund. This would come to a $4,891,731 tax levy.
The second tier, referred to as “Inflation,” would account for the phenomenon for which it is named. This level comes with a proposed general fund expenditure increase of 8.06% for 2024, with a total tax levy of $5,286,005. Fry referred to this option as another “keep the lights on” option.
The final tier, “New Programs/Services,” includes the needs reported by city department heads, including new police officers and equipment, park maintenance, additional money for road maintenance, and an increase in firefighter stipends, among other things. This comes with an 11.95% general fund expenditure increase and a $6,022,505 levy.
The general fund also receives $2,211,702 from non-levy sources. None of the options included a possible $1,365,000 in capital improvement projects for 2024.
According to 2023 data and projections, provided by Wright, the city’s estimated market value for property will rise 11.63% for 2024.
“We need to remember that as a growing community, there are additional houses paying property tax, and instead of looking at the property taxes we’re collecting every year and saying, ‘We need to keep it at 3% or 6%,’ or whatever, we really need to look at, ‘Are we doing the best for our citizens?’” Wright said. “Because by keeping the revenue the same every year with marginal increases, how are we going to expand our services to accommodate all these new houses that are going up?”
Based on Wright’s proposed scenario, with a higher tax capacity rate of 41.5%, raised monthly property tax charges payable to the city on a $250,000 house that increased in value as projected would top out at $14.93 per month.
LIQUOR STORES’ PERFORMANCE
Council member Kelly Neider’s budgetary comments concerned the municipal liquor stores, which she has repeatedly claimed are underperforming.
Wright emphasized that revenues currently exceed expenses by $73,477. Elsewhere in the report, projected revenues are less than budgeted, as are projected expenses, leading to a projected net increase of $59,392.
Mayor Kevin Schieber took issue with Neider’s multiple unfavorable assessments.
“I don’t see an issue for the full council to need to address this,” he said, “unless you have some valid reasons.”
Neider said she would provide them at the next council meeting.
