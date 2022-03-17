North Branch realigns voting precincts

Even though the Minnesota House and Senate redistricting plan recently implemented for the 2022 elections saw minimal changes for the residents of North Branch, there was still enough of a shift the city was required to make adjustments to its three voting precincts.
According to City Clerk Ragini Varma, the North Branch area was lucky in that the Legislature redistricting didn’t move current representatives out of their district, nor did it force two incumbents to campaign against each other in the upcoming elections. However, the eastern boundary of the district that is currently being served by Brian Johnson was moved from running along Interstate 35 to running along County Road 30.
Due to this, and in order to ensure only one ballot is needed in each precinct, Varma recommended that the eastern border of Precinct A, whose residents vote at Access Church, also be moved to running along County Road 30. This shift will only impact a small portion of North Branch residences — moving anyone who lives between those two roadways from Precinct C or Precinct B to Precinct A.
“This shift will actually balance out the voters,” Varma told the council. “Precinct C is actually our largest precinct.”
Varma said that other than that small change, everything else will stay the same, with Precinct A’s polling location being at Access Church, Precinct B’s being at Main Street Church, and Precinct C’s at the fire station. She added that anyone whose precincts have changed will be notified by mail of the change.
During discussion on the motion to make the needed changes at the March 10 meeting, Councilmember Kathy Blomquist noted she was concerned about the expanding of Precinct A, especially considering how much development is being constructed on the west end of town.
“All of the population growth is going to be from County Road 30 to the west,” Blomquist said. “There might not be an impact during the primary election … and there might be more voters in the fall …but I’m more concerned about the Presidential election. Everybody from County Road 30 to the freeway only has one access to get to Access Church, and that’s Highway 95.”
“I appreciate Councilmember Blomquist’s concern about the Presidential election, but that’s two years down the road,” Varma said. “We can always change polling places every year. But for this election, I would not change anything.”
Varma went on to say that Access Church has plenty of parking, plus it is handicapped-accessible. City Administrator Renae Fry added that a different polling place with that same accessibility simply doesn’t exist within Precinct A, “short of retail space, which can’t be counted on from month-to-month.” Additionally, adding a second polling place for that precinct would require additional voting equipment, which would need input from the county auditor and advanced planning.
Councilmember Kelly Neider mentioned how, thanks to the increased availability of early voting, voters have other options if they are concerned about navigating traffic to get to Access Church. Both Fry and Neider said if congestion would occur, then the police department would be able to step in for traffic control.
Ultimately, the council approved the motion to go with the recommended precinct map and polling locations 3-1, with Blomquist voting nay and Councilmember Amanda Darwin being absent.
Tobacco license ordinance being updated
Also at the March 10 meeting, Police Chief Dan Meyer informed the council he and city staff were working on modifying the city’s tobacco license ordinance so that it falls within compliance of new federal and state laws. He asked the council if, as long as it was being modified, there were some other changes council would like to see with it.
Councilmember Patrick Meacham said he would like to see some sort of limits, including possibly the banning of the sale of flavored tobacco, similar to what several other cities or counties have imposed.
“I think this would be a good time to be a leader of the area on this,” Meacham said, adding that he has heard some studies suggest that tobacco use is again on the rise.
As this was a preliminary draft, no vote was needed. Fry told the council to forward any other suggestions for what they would like to see in the ordinance to herself or Chief Meyer.
Log In
