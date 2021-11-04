Stacy Johnstone, North Branch, has been recognized as one of 92 honorees with the prestigious 2021 Spirit Award National Certified Guardian given by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. Johnstone, a national certified guardian, received the award at an online celebration on Sept. 23, 2021.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
“I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, CEO for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the SPIRIT of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do. Day in and day out, their dedication to those we serve is an inspiration to all of us.”
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults.
For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit lssmn.org.
