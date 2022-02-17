North Branch Area Public Schools is pleased to announce that current high school principal Coleman McDonough will serve as the principal of the Distance Learning Academy and Norse Area Learning Center for the 2022 – 23 school year.
NBAPS is one of the few districts in Minnesota offering a K-12 Distance Learning Program. The Norse Area Learning Center continues to grow as students are looking for a smaller learning environment.
Many high school students attending the DLA and NALC are interested in accessing new programming that is emerging as part of the high school redesign. McDonough is uniquely positioned to communicate and engage students in comprehensive program opportunities while ensuring academic and wellness goals are met in the DLA and ALC programs.
Another adjustment includes a shift in responsibilities for Director of Teaching and Learning David Treichel. He will play an increased role in conducting evaluations and partnering with principals to provide feedback to educators as part of the school district’s growth and evaluation model.
Treichel will continue to lead district wide staff development and oversee federal programs and grant funded initiatives. This adjustment strengthens mutual accountability for measurable progress toward shared goals.
The hiring process for a high school principal began this week.
