Two new city jobs and infrastructure spending make up part of an 8.7% projected increase in North Branch’s city budget for 2023.
City staff recently present the proposed budget and its impact on the levy and property taxes for residents.
Revenues are projected to rise with expenditures almost exactly, according to a presentation by finance director Sharon Wright.
“We’re really trying to keep it as close to what we had last year as possible,” Wright said of the “conservative” budget proposal.
Revenue projections for building permits, however, were based on several past years and trends, in order to avoid over-inflating projections after a building boom in 2021.
Wright’s presentation reiterated the precipitous drop in the property tax rate North Branch residents will experience in 2023 — after years of steady decline, the rate will drop from 44.1% to 37.94%.
This keeps North Branch’s tax rates far below neighboring municipalities, including Cambridge, Forest Lake and Lindstrom.
The drop can be chalked up to an increase in local property values. The median home value in 2021 was $240,000; in 2022, $293,000.
City administrator Renae Fry pointed out that North Branch does not “tax to the max”: collect the maximum allowed by law and keep any extra in reserves.
“In Wisconsin, there are a lot of counties that tax to the max, then they figure out how to spend it later,” Fry said. “We only levy, we only tax what we think we need to keep the lights on in this town.”
Adding a new police officer is one of those needs, Fry said.
“Our call volumes were up almost 500% over this time last year,” Fry said.
Additionally, the city has still not made up massive salary and wage cuts from 2008.
“Unfortunately, because we have grown so substantially population-wise, our (police department) is well behind the average number of sworn officers for a population of 11,115,” Fry said. “So even if we get back to 2008 staffing, we’re still in a hole, because our population has grown so substantially.”
“When council member Neider and I came on, we had police officers that were out by themselves, they had no backup,” Mayor Jim Swenson said.
The largest piece of the proposed 2023 budget by far goes to the police department at 38%. Public works, where a job is also being added, follows at 23%, with all other departments falling in at 7% or less.
