North Branch is on its way to becoming an official Tree City, joining more than a hundred Minnesota cities with the official designation from the Arbor Day Foundation.
Mayor Kevin Schieber took the first official step at the city council’s Jan. 24 meeting, making a proclamation recognizing April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day and encouraging citizens to celebrate and plant trees.
Now that the council has officially unanimously approved the plan to apply for the Tree City USA designation, which is free, city staff can begin to work on adjusting local ordinances and making plans to meet the application requirements.
Nathan Sondrol, the city’s director of Geographic Information Systems and Parks, presented the requirements to the council, which were recommended for adoption by the city’s Parks, Trails and Open Space Commission.
There are four major requirements to receive a Tree City USA designation, most of which North Branch already meets in practice: establish a tree board or department, enact a tree care ordinance, establish a community forest program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita and officially observe Arbor Day.
Sondrol told the council many municipalities use the existing park commission for the first requirement.
Further, the city has a tree care ordinance — only minor changes would be needed to make it meet the Arbor Day Foundation’s standards for the program, and those would need city council approval.
With approximately 11,000 residents, the city will need to spend $22,000 on tree care to meet the budget requirements.
“I know that sounds like a large dollar amount,” Sondrol said, “but we really are already spending those dollars… so we just need to kind of track that and provide that for an annual report.”
The city can count what it already spends on leaf pickup, tree maintenance, and tree planting toward the $2 per capita budget, Sondrol said.
The final requirement was met at the meeting with the mayor’s proclamation, and planning for the 2023 Arbor Day celebration at Harder Park is already underway.
The city will buy five bundles of 25 bare-root trees from the Chisago County Soil & Water Conservation District. The Public Works Department will plant 75 of the trees — a mix of White Pine, Red Maple, Crabapple, and Linden — in late April and May at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, a location chosen to minimize potential human and animal damage. As the trees mature, they can be relocated throughout the city.
This purchase will run the city $180, with each bundle costing $36.
The remaining 50 trees will be Norway or Red Pines, the state tree of Minnesota, and will be distributed to the first 50 families to arrive at the April 28 celebration, which will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Tree City USA began in 1976, making it one of the Arbor Day Foundation’s oldest programs, according to its website. Today, more than 3,600 communities participate, including in Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Nearly a million trees have been planted under the program.
In Minnesota, 113 cities participated in 2021, meaning nearly 60 percent of residents live in a Tree City.
