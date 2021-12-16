North Branch School Board has another opening

For the second time in less than a year and third time in the past two years, the North Branch School Board is in need of filling a vacated seat on the board via appointment.
During the Dec. 9 school board meeting, the board approved the resignation of Tanya Giese and established the process for filling her seat.
Giese, who was an appointee to the board to fill the seat vacated by Darryl Goebel back in June 2020 and then elected to a full, four-year term during the 2020 November elections, turned in her resignation, citing being hired to the position of activities administrative assistant at North Branch High School as the reason for her resignation.
“I have enjoyed my short time serving and working with all of you on the school board,” Giese wrote in her letter of resignation. “I look forward to my new role with the school district and working with you in a different capacity.”
Following its vote to accept her resignation, the board approved the process for selecting her replacement via appointment, rather than conducting a special election.
According to a press release from the district, applications will be accepted beginning immediately, with a deadline of Jan. 26, 2022. Applicants must reside within the North Branch Area Schools boundaries. The school board will interview candidates on Jan. 27, and select a finalist at its Feb. 10 meeting. Whoever is appointed will be seated at the March 10 school board meeting. Their term will run until January 2023.
Anyone interested in applying or needing additional information can contact Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 or via email at achambers@isd138.org.
