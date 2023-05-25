Shrinking snow banks and school board meetings are sure signs of summer, and the season is on its way in North Branch.
After a winter sports wrap-up presentation by coaches and the activities director, the North Branch Area Public Schools School Board wrapped up their meeting with very little discussion, adjourning after less than an hour total.
Superintendent Sara Paul’s report included a celebration of the $175,000 in scholarships awarded on Scholarship Night on May 10, as well as the 75 to 100 students and families who participated in the school’s spring Walk and Roll to School Day on May 3.
Paul also highlighted retired Supreme Court Judge Alan Page’s video visit with middle school social studies students, where he discussed his judicial career, civil rights and football, which he played professionally before and while earning his law degree and working at a law firm. Page was the first African American justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court.
“I just love how technology can be used to bring in a voice that normally we wouldn’t have the privilege and opportunity to learn from,” Paul said.
Paul also updated the board on the work of the staff wellness committee. Earlier that day, based on feedback generated by the committee, custodial staff had put picnic tables outdoors for staff breaks, she said.
The district is also awaiting word from the county on grants to update staff lounges at the high school, elementary school and education center, according to her report.
As the meeting fell during Staff Appreciation Week, Paul and several board members took time to recognize staff, including three present at the meeting: Arle Chambers, administrative assistant and homeschool liaison; Patrick Tepoorten, community relations coordinator; and David Treichel, director of teaching & learning.
After hearing the second reading of several policies, the board received a state legislative update from board clerk Heather Naegele.
Naegele said that while public school districts will likely be receiving more money from the state, it will come with an increased workload for the districts.
“It may look like we are getting a lot of money, but really we are ending up negative,” Naegele said, “for many, many school districts that are a part of (St. Croix Regional Educational District).”
Superintendent Paul said finance director Todd Tetzlaff has been keeping an eye on the legislature as well and will bring the most current information to the next work session, which will be the same week the legislative session ends.
