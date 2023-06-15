The North Branch School Board has come up with the first of what could be a long list of challenges involving the state’s adoption of free school meals for all students.
Thanks to the Minnesota Legislature, the largest change to student fees will be for breakfast and lunch, which will drop from $2 and $3 to 3.20, respectively, to $0. One free standard breakfast and lunch, including a carton of milk, will be free for all public and charter school students in the coming school year.
Bought individually, the board is considering charging 70 cents for milk via the ala carte menu. This last fact was a sticking point for Director Adam Trampe, who brought up students would take advantage of the free meal to get a milk and throw their meals away rather than paying the 70 cents for milk alone.
“I know some of this is statutory,” Trampe said, “but if we could look at ways to make that make sense. It seems that our friends in Saint Paul ought to be smarter than that.”
District Finance Director Todd Tetzlaff, who was giving the presentation, said he did not know how common of a practice that would be, but agreed to look into it.
Chairperson Tim MacMillan tabled the student fees question to the board’s July meeting to allow time to look into the issue.
GRADUATION TRADITIONS
In conjunction with the last day of school, Superintendent Sara Paul talked about one of the great traditions with the schools.
Paul told the board about the annual tradition of graduating high school students walking the halls in a procession on the last day of school, calling it a “tear-jerking” event.
Director Heather Naegele concurred, complimenting the staff on the idea of having kindergartners hold photos of the grads during the procession.
“That was an amazing experience for my graduate,” she said.
Q COMP UPDATE
Q Comp, the common name for the Alternative Teacher Professional Pay System, is “an alternative teacher compensation and professional development system,” according to a report from the state legislative auditor. Districts who choose to participate are eligible for extra funding per student.
Each school building has a site leader, all four of whom spoke to the board with Adam Treichel, the district’s Director of Teaching and Learning, about the year’s progress.
The biggest change this year was that meetings went from monthly to weekly, which site leaders said was very beneficial. At meetings, teachers can discuss specific challenges they’re facing in their classrooms and share solutions among their colleagues.
Another component of the program is to measure student achievement against teachers’ professional development, which Treichel said would begin the following week.
Treichel praised the staff participating in the program.
“They are constantly, constantly looking for that next revision or improvement,” he said.
Naegele, who works as a substitute teacher for the district, made the case for supporting teachers where they are, rather than constantly striving to improve, which she said could lead to burnout.
Juanita Worthley, site leader for the high school and Norse Area Learning Center, assured Naegele the teachers are supported by the program, sharing their successes during weekly meetings.
“When we get to see that, we can cheer for each other,” she said.
The meeting closed at 6:30 for a discussion on labor negotiations.
