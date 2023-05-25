North Branch Area Middle School 8th grade art students were challenged to design a poster to promote “Bike to School Day” through the Minnesota Safe Routes to School initiative. This year’s theme was “how does biking make you feel?” and it was up to students how they wanted to interpret and portray that theme. The top three entries in the state would be acknowledged and two of those three are North Branch students!
Cosette Trampe’s mixed media close-up of bike handlebars, a bell and a basket of expressive flowers won first place in this statewide contest! Cosette is the daughter of Adam and Gretel Trampe. Also, Rosina Gilkerson was chosen as third place with her colored pencil drawing of fun breakfast foods riding bikes. Rosina is the daughter of Nathanael and Lauren Gilkerson.
Both girls won a bike-related prize pack from Quality Bicycle Products including a helmet, Camelbak backpack, bell, lock and water bottle. Since Cosette earned first place, she also won a new Dero U-Lock It bike rack for NBAMS so students can safely secure their bikes at school. Congratulations to both of these determined girls for their hard work and creativity.
