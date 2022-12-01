North Branch Schools’ attendance policy scrutinized

North Branch’s school attendance policy may be stricter than required by state law, which one school board director is looking to change.
The attendance policy as written requires “a school district attendance officer” to refer a “habitual truant child” — one who is late a certain number of days based on age and as defined by the policy — and their legal guardian to “appropriate services and procedures” as defined by state statute.
School board director Adam Trampe said this refers to Minnesota Statutes section 260A.06, which uses the word “may” when referring to an attendance review board referring the family to the county attorney after a finding of habitual truancy.
“I have a concern about waving a bigger stick than we ought to with these things,” Trampe told the school board after the policy’s second reading.
NBAPS does not have an attendance review board; should a concern arise, it would be up to the school board to act in its stead, school board chair Tim MacMillan said.
MacMillan also said NBAPS superintendent Sara Paul meets regularly with the Chisago County Attorney’s office to review truancy policies.
The policy was not approved as written as a result of Trampe’s objections. MacMillan directed Trampe to email his concerns to staff, and staff to include Trampe in discussions of editing the policy.
FINANCES UPDATE
NBAPS director of Finance and Human Resources Todd Tetzlaff presented a preliminary financial statement for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30 of this year. The statement is in the process of being audited.
The main point of discussion on this agenda item was the fact that NBAPS does not provide detailed information on its effect on local property taxes in truth in taxation statements to taxpayers, which were mailed this month.
MacMillan expressed concern that other municipal authorities give detailed explanations on these statements and asserted the school district should do the same.
“I think we can do better there,” MacMillan said, later adding he wanted to speak to the county auditor on the subject.
Tetzlaff pointed out all regional school districts have the same problem as a result of their fiscal year ending in June rather than December, like the other municipal taxing authorities. The school district cannot meet the Sept. 30 deadline to get audited financial information on the statements.
“We’re trying to be as transparent as we can,” Tetzlaff said, “but the information just isn’t available at the time when it needs to be submitted.”
The information is available now, on the school district website, Tetzlaff continued, and director Heather Naegele suggested including a link or referral to the website in the statements so taxpayers know how to access the information that is not listed.
MacMillan countered that city and county budgets are not finalized by Sept. 30 either, and any potential changes could be addressed by adding a disclaimer to the notice that financial information is not audited.
